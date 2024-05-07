Internshala signs MoU with Tally Education to offer internships and jobs to learners in the field of Accounting and Finance

(MENAFN- Internshala) Internshala, the career-tech platform has joined hands with Tally Education, the education arm of Tally Solutions, to offer placement opportunities to learners. Under this partnership, Internshala will provide the learners of Tally Education with meaningful internships and job opportunities in the field of Accounting, Finance, and Administration across profiles including but not limited to accounts, auditing, CA articleship, CMA articleship, CS articleship, finance, Chartered Accountancy (CA), Company Secretary (CS), and many more.



As a part of this partnership, Internshala will be offering comprehensive support and assistance to Tally learners with internship and job opportunities. In addition to bringing the employment opportunities to aspiring students, the platform will also provide necessary support to the students regarding any queries, guidance, and assistance needed with the internship and job application process.



On signing MoU with Tally, the founder and CEO of Internshala, Sarvesh Agrawal said, “At Internshala, we are working towards providing the college students in India with the best career start with suitable internships and job opportunities. We are elated to have joined hands with Tally Education to help its learners find employment opportunities and kickstart their career journey. This partnership will enable us to nurture the talent in the accounting sector by bringing the opportunities closer to the aspiring students and providing them with the necessary guidance to get started with their careers.”



Speaking on the occasion Ms. Bhuwaneshwari B, CEO of Tally Education. said, "Tally Education is committed to enabling students and aspiring youth to benefit from opportunities presented by rising computerization of accounts and GST adoption throughout the country. We believe that collaborating with Internshala platform will provide our learners with a wide range of career opportunities in the form of Internships and jobs.”



About Internshala:

Founded in 2010, Internshala is a career-tech platform helping college students and freshers get the best start to their careers. The platform provides students with their first real-world experience through internships and fresher jobs and skilling in on-demand areas through online trainings and placement guarantee courses in line with its vision of becoming a career super app for college students.









About Tally Solutions Pvt. Ltd:

Tally Solutions Pvt Ltd is a pioneer in the business software products industry. Since its inception in 1986, Tally's simple yet powerful products have been revolutionizing the way businesses run. Having delivered path-breaking technology consistently for more than 3 decades, Tally symbolizes unmatched innovation and leadership. With several million users across industries in over 100 countries, the brand has one of the largest partner ecosystems in the country with more than 28,000 partners associated with the company directly to provide a seamless and delightful customer experience.



About Tally Education and Distribution Services Private Limited:

Tally Education and Distribution Services Private Limited is a subsidiary of Tally Solutions and has been incorporated with a vision to bring the best-in-the-industry learning courses and certifications in Computerized Accounting with Tally. Over the years, the success of Tally software has fuelled the demand for Tally-trained and certified professionals across the nation. Therefore, to address the industry requirements, professional certifications on the latest compliant version of TallyPrime have been designed, which open doors to thousands of new job opportunities



Many institutes, colleges, govt. departments and empanelled partners have been with us on the mission to skill, upskill and reskill the youth of India and unleash job opportunities for them, eventually strengthening their career possibilities through vocational education. Since our inception, over a million learners have benefitted from Tally certifications. These are offered through our network of 3000+ empanelled partners in over 500+ towns and cities across the country while also expanding to international markets such as the Middle East, SAARC, and African countries.



For exploring various industry-preferred courses and certifications, visit your nearest empanelled Training and Assessment Centre, visit , or download “TallyEducation” App.



