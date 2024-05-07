BOAO Forum For Asia Riyadh Conference Kicked Off

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RIYADH, May 7 (NNN-SPA) – The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Riyadh Conference, kicked off here yesterday, with a focus on energy transition for sustainable development.

During the opening ceremony, Ban Ki-moon, former UN secretary-general and now BFA chairman, highlighted the leading role of the oil-rich Middle East region, in promoting green initiatives.

He said, the conference also serves as preparation for the upcoming 29th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which is to be held in Azerbaijan.

At the conference, Saudi Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, emphasised the urgent need for energy transition in Saudi Arabia, foreseeing a decrease in global oil and gas supply and a reduction in fossil fuel usage.

He underscored the fruitful collaboration between Saudi Arabia and China in the energy sector, stressing that, China is an essential partner in Saudi Arabia's energy transition efforts.

The minister reiterated Saudi Arabia's commitment to strengthening cooperation with China for the betterment of global development.

For his part, Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh, a board member of the BFA and CEO of Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, which is the co-organiser of the conference, highlighted the vital role of the chemical industry in energy transition.

He expressed confidence that, through collaboration, sustainable solutions, including those for energy transition, could be found.

The one-day conference brought together over 180 dignitaries, scholars, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders from Saudi Arabia, China, and the rest of the world, to discuss topics related to energy transition and carbon reduction.– NNN-SPA

