Karnataka Heatwave: Beer Sales Hit All-Time High, IML Liquor Sales See Downfall Amid Surging Temperatures

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) With temperatures soaring and the election fervour gripping the state, Karnataka has seen an extraordinary surge in beer sales, marking a significant milestone for the Excise Department. In April alone, a remarkable 48.72 lakh boxes of beer were sold, representing the highest sales ever recorded in the department's history.

The rising mercury levels have prompted many to turn to beer as a refreshing way to beat the heat. Coupled with the excitement of the Lok Sabha elections, beer consumption reached an all-time high, with a whopping 3.87 crore litres of beer sold in April.

Bengaluru's BEER crisis: Demand increases as temperatures soar, residents left dry as supply decreases

Comparing the figures from previous years, the surge in beer sales is evident. In April 2021, 38.59 lakh boxes were sold, whereas only 25.72 lakh boxes were sold in April 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions. The trend has continued to escalate, with each passing year witnessing an increase in beer consumption.

Interestingly, while beer sales have skyrocketed, the sale of IML liquor has witnessed a significant decline over the past few months. It is speculated that the shift towards beer among alcohol consumers, particularly during the summer months, has contributed to this decline.

Bengaluru voters take note: THESE hotels offer free food, beer for those who are inked!

In January of this year, 57.74 lakh boxes of IML liquor were sold, which gradually decreased to 54.46 lakh boxes in April. However, despite the dip in IML liquor sales, the consumption of beer has shown a remarkable upward trend.

The surge in beer sales is not only attributed to the soaring temperatures but also to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, which have further fueled the demand for this beverage.