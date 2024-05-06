(MENAFN- Baystreet) TSX Jumps to 3-Week High

Glenn Wilkins - Monday, May 6, 2024







Huge Gains for TSX HUT, IAMGOLD Among Leaders Stocks cut loose Monday, with tech and gold leading the way, as the prospect of a rate cut by the Bank of Canada appeared more imminent.The TSX Composite boomed 312.06 points, or 1.4%, to finish Monday at 22,259.47.The Canadian dollar gained 0.14 cents at 73.18 cents U.S.Tech stocks powered the engine Monday, with HUT 8 Mining soaring 72 cents, or 6.3%, to $12.09.In gold stocks, Centerra Gold traveled 37 cents, or 4.4%, to $8.73, while IAMGOLD grabbed 16 cents, or 3.3%, to $5.09.The energy sector was also in the plus section, with Baytex Energy taking on 27 cents, or 5.6%, to $5.09, while Birchcliff Energy seizing 24 cents, or 4.3%, to $5.84.Health-care proved the lone holdout, with Bausch Health Companies sinking 42 cents, or 3.9%, to $10.26, while Tilray lost a nickel, or 1.8%, to $2.81.ON BAYSTREETThe TSX Venture Exchange climbed 8.4 points, or 1.4%, to 590.10.All but one of the 12 subgroups were gainers, with information technology soaring 2.3%, while gold and energy stocks were brighter 1.7% each.Only health-care stocks were negative, losing 0.9%.ON WALLSTREETStocks advanced Monday, with Wall Street building on the previous session's strong gains, as traders lifted Federal Reserve rate cut expectations.The Dow Jones Industrials held onto gains of 176.59 points to end Monday at 38,852.27.The S&P 500 added 52.95 points, or 1%, to 5,180.74.The NASDAQ popped 192.92 points, or 1.2%, to 16,349.25.Micron shares gained more than 4% after Baird upgraded the stock to outperform from neutral and said it sees“meaningful opportunities ahead” for shares.While the peak of the first-quarter earnings season has passed, investors are still watching key companies set to report this week, including Dow member Disney on Tuesday and Uber on Wednesday.On Saturday, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported a nearly 40% surge in year-over-year operating earnings for the first quarter. Berkshire also held its annual shareholder meeting.Wall Street is coming off a winning session, after fresh nonfarm payrolls data on Friday showed the U.S. economy added fewer-than-expected jobs in April and an increase in unemployment, easing fears of an overheating economy.Prices for the 10-year Treasury jumped, lowering yields to 4.49% from Friday's 4.50%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices gathered 51 cents to $78.62 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices were better by $24.20 to $2,333.30.

