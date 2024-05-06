EQS-News: Intershop Communications AG / Key word(s): Market Report

Top research firm gives Intershop 6 highest score possible in B2B commerce 'Current offering' criteria

06.05.2024 / 17:04 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Technology appears to strike balance between being feature rich, flexible, and scalable enough to power businesses

Particular strength in AI-powered personalized search, a result of strategic investment in SPARQUE Report states:“Customers appreciate the robustness of the B2B capabilities as well as its flexibility” Jena, Germany, May 6, 2024 – Intershop Communications AG, a global provider of B2B e-commerce solutions for the manufacturing and wholesale sectors, has been recognized for its current offering and is named a“Strong Performer” in the recent report by Forrester Research, Inc. –“The Forrester WaveTM: Commerce Solutions For B2B, Q2 2024”. The report cites Intershop's architecture improvements and its good vision of how buying experiences will evolve. As organizations are looking for digital commerce solutions that successfully balance robustness, composability and agility, we believe Intershop remains at the forefront, earning top scores possible 5/5 in six criteria – assisted buying and quoting, personalized search, order and inventory management, customer account and contract entitlements, workflow and business process modeling, and AI. Its personalized search capabilities, powered by SPARQUE, have been cited as strengths. The report points out that“Intershop now appears to have struck the balance between being feature rich, flexible, and scalable enough to power businesses like the ShopCloud 360 distributor network. Intershop has good vision of how buying experiences will evolve as smart manufacturing is adopted across industries”. SHOPcloud360 was launched by Intershop customer Einkaufsbüro Deutscher Eisenhändler (E/D/E), Europe's leading purchasing and marketing association for the production connection trade (PVH) and offers its distributors an additional service element in e-commerce and e-business based on the Intershop Commerce Platform. Markus Klahn, CEO of Intershop, comments:“At Intershop, we're proud to have received among the top scores in the current offering category in the recent Forrester Wave report. We believe our Intershop Commerce Platform stands out in the report, reflecting our commitment to empowering businesses with scalable and customizable commerce solutions for an AI-driven era. By focusing on what matters most to our customers – flexibility, scalability, and the freedom to create tailored solutions – we continue to set standards in the B2B e-commerce landscape.” For this report, Forrester researched, analyzed, and scored 14 of the most significant B2B e-commerce solution providers. The evaluation of B2B e-commerce solutions is based on 24 criteria, organized into three overarching categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence. Vendors included in this assessment have substantial B2B product revenue, strong support for B2B e-commerce, and a broad customer base. The complimentary report is available for download here:“The Forrester WaveTM: B2B Commerce Solutions, Q2 2024” .

About Intershop Communications AG Intershop (founded in Germany 1992; Prime Standard: ISHA) enables the world's leading manufacturers and wholesalers to digitalize, transform, and boost their businesses. Our e-commerce platform and cloud-based technology give B2B companies the power to establish and expand their digital presence, improve customer experience, and increase online revenue. With over 30 years' experience and a global presence, we help our 300+ clients turn products into profits, customers into business partners, and transactions into lasting relationships. Intershop is built to boost your business. Learn more at .

Intershop Press Contact

Mercedes Celine Zaremba

... , Tel: +49-3641-50-1000

/press-portal

06.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Intershop Communications AG Steinweg 10 07743 Jena Germany Phone: +49 (0)3641-50-0 Fax: +49 (0)3641-50-1309 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A254211 WKN: A25421 Indices: CDAX, PRIMEALL, TECHALLSHARE Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1896705



End of News EQS News Service