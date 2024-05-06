ASCO Overhauls Jabbar Hashimov Oil Tanker

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The“Jabbar Hashimov” oil products tanker belonging to the fleetof Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) has been overhauled, Azernews reports, citing ASCO.

The vessel measures 150 metres in length and 17.3 metres inwidth, with a cargo capacity of 12,000 tons.

ASCO's Zygh Ship Repair and Construction Yard carried out themaintenance work. The press release noted the repair of thevessel's main and auxiliary engines and pumps, as well as theadjustment of the tanker's control systems.

Additionally, we replaced defective parts in the piping systemsin the engine room and on the main deck, carried out electricalinstallation work, and repaired communication devices andnavigation equipment.

“Upon completion of repairs, the tanker successfully underwentsea trials and was put back into operation,” the statementsaid.

ASCO currently operates 54 vessels for various purposes,comprising the largest fleet in the Caspian Sea.