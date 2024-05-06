'You Can't Squeeze Everybody In', Hazlewood Opens Up On Fraser-Mcgurk, Smith's T20 WC Snub

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood gave his take on teammates Steve Smith and Jake Fraser-McGurk's snub from the T20 World Cup squad and said it's tough to "squeeze everybody in". He added that young opener Fraser-McGurk will find his place in the team "sooner rather than later".

The 2021 T20 World Cup champions unveiled their squad for the 20-over showcase on Wednesday, and the absence of Fraser-McGurk and former skipper Steve Smith from the 15-player group was among the biggest surprises.

Smith went unsold during the 2024 IPL auction and was in India but in a new role as a commentator during the course of the tournament. His time with the Sidney Sixers in the Big Bash League has seen him score 1026 runs at a strike rate of 142.5. He has scored two centuries and seven fifties in 31 innings.

Smith has been a consistent presence for Australia's past five white-ball World Cup tilts, helping them win in 2015, 2023 (ODI), and 2021 (T20). It's the first time he will miss out on an Australian World Cup squad since 2014.

"Probably someone like Marshy will miss him being captain and just having another player on the field like Smudge (Smith) who you can just turn to at any time and get his advice, Obviously his batting and fielding as well. The conditions potentially could have suited his game and it's always like picking up the pieces from a bad start is his job, but I think the way we've seen him bat for the Sixers (in the BBL), there's a spot at the top as well, but again, you just can't squeeze everyone in," Hazlewood was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"The way he goes about it is quite special, just the ball striking, Where do you fit him in? It's so tough to fit into that top order with what we've got there with experience with Travis (Head), Mitch (Marsh) and Davey (Warner) in the top three, and then the middle order's pretty good as well. He'll definitely get his time. He's only young. He'll be in the team sooner rather than later, I think,” added the right arm pacer when talking about Fraser-McGurk.

Fraser-McGurk has exploded onto the scene and made a name for himself showcasing his raw ability to strike the ball. In just six games played so far, McGurk has already scored three half-centuries and accumulated a blistering strike rate of 233.3.

The youngster has been in excellent form for the Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). He has scored 259 runs till now, with the 22-year-old having cleared the rope on 23 occasions from six innings for DC to be sixth overall for most maximums at the event.