ET Masterclass Presents A Once-In-A-Lifetime Opportunity To Learn From Philip Kotler & David Aaker

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, May 6, 2024: ET Masterclass, known for its commitment to providing unparalleled insights from global thought leaders, is excited to announce a landmark event featuring the Fathers of Modern Marketing and Branding, Philip Kotler and David Aaker. Scheduled for May 9th and 10th, 2024, this two-day, live, interactive virtual masterclass promises an invaluable exploration of the future of marketing and branding.



Staying ahead requires continuous learning and adaptation in today's rapidly evolving business landscape. ET Masterclass serves as the premier platform for professionals seeking to navigate the complexities of modern marketing. Focusing on distilling wisdom from some of the industry's most influential figures, this event offers a unique opportunity to gain insights directly from the visionaries who shaped the field.



Philip Kotler and David Aaker, luminaries in the world of marketing, will lead discussions on pivotal topics such as the impact of artificial intelligence on marketing, the future forces shaping the industry, the neuroscience of branding, and strategies for effective communication in the digital age. Participants will delve into practical strategies to blend traditional and digital marketing approaches for maximum impact.



Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer at Britannia Industries Limited, and Prof. Arvind Sahay, Director and Professor of Marketing and International Business at MDI Gurgaon, will serve as co-hosts, ensuring engaging and insightful sessions throughout the masterclass.



The two-day ET Masterclass workshop is meticulously organized into four engaging sessions. On the first day, May 9, 2024, the workshop will kick off with a session on "Marketing Transformation in the Era of AI," from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM, hosted by Mr. Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer at Britannia Industries Limited.



This will be followed by the "Future of Marketing" session from 7:30 PM to 8:45 PM, led by Professor Philip Kotler, renowned as the Father of Modern Marketing.



The second day, May 10, begins with "Neuroscience of Branding" from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM, hosted by Professor Arvind Sahay, Director and Professor of Marketing & International Business at MDI Gurgaon.



The final session, "Future of Branding," will take place from 7:30 PM to 8:45 PM, conducted by Dr. David Aaker, also celebrated as the Father of Modern Branding. These sessions promise to deliver rich insights and strategies, shaping participants' understanding of contemporary and future marketing landscapes.

