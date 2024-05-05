Diaa Allam Nominated For UNESCO-Sharjah Prize For Arab Culture

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) His innovative endeavours accentuate the richness and variety of Arabic calligraphy

Dubai, UAE, 5 May 2024: The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has officially announced the nomination of artist and calligrapher Diaa Allam as a laureate for the 20th edition of the UNESCO-Sharjah Prize for Arab Culture. This award honours individuals, groups, or institutions that seek to expand the scope of knowledge and raise awareness of Arab art and culture through their works and achievements. The nomination highlights Diaa Allam's role, supported by the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) as a cultural ambassador, and encourages him to exhibit more projects that underscore the importance and diversity of Arabic calligraphy.

Diaa Allam emphasised the role of the award in showcasing both Arab art and culture and enhancing their presence on the international stage, stating: 'The UNESCO-Sharjah Prize for Arab Culture is a reflection of the evolution, aesthetics, and diversity of the artistic scene in the Arab world, and of calligraphy's potential and adaptability to contemporary developments.' Conveying pride in his nomination for the international award, Allam added: 'This marks an important stepping stone that drives me to continue to showcase innovative artistic works and undertake new projects that can inspire a global audience, and I would like to thank Dubai Culture for their ongoing support in my professional career growth.'

Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts & Literature at Dubai Culture, expressed the Authority's delight in Diaa Allam's selection as a laureate for the UNESCO-Sharjah Prize for Arab Culture, saying, 'The award represents a prestigious global platform that contributes to showcasing the principles of Arab arts and their role in deepening dialogue between cultures. Diaa Allam's nomination is a testament to the impact of Arabic calligraphy on the global artistic scene, aligning with Dubai Culture's commitments to support creative individuals and talent and encourage them to exhibit their work to audiences around the world.'

Over the past decade, Allam has successfully developed his skills in various artistic disciplines, including murals, three-dimensional calligraphy, and digital design. He has conveyed the rich heritage and vitality of Arabic calligraphy through a modern lens with his high-quality experiments and diverse digitalized artistic releases. His ventures have spanned the realms of artificial intelligence, virtual reality, augmented reality, the metaverse, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Allam has collaborated with a range of international institutions, including the Louvre Museum and the Smithsonian Institute, and excelled at designing memorabilia presented to several global leaders, such as Pope Francis and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.

Allam's unique artistic vision is exemplified through his contributions to events such as the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) at Expo 2020 Dubai, not including his work with global brands such as Rolls Royce, BMW, Dior, Cartier, Tiffany & Co., Google, Apple, HSBC, Harrods.

The UNESCO-Sharjah Prize for Arab Culture was established in 1998, in which the winners are chosen by the Director-General of UNESCO based on recommendations by an international jury comprising experts in the field of Arab culture whose members have distinguished themselves through their own influential artistic works.