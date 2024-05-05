PM Modi Likely To Address Two Rallies In Bengal On May 11-12

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, May 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address two election rallies in West Bengal over the weekend.

The first rally, according to sources in the state unit of BJP, on May 11 will be in Howrah district in support of the twin party candidates from the district namely Rathin Chakraborty from Howrah and Arun Uday Pal Chaudhury from Uluberia.

On the next day, party insiders said, the Prime Minister will attend a rally at Singur in Hooghly district in support of the three candidates from the district namely actress-turned-politician and sitting party MP Locket Chatterjee from Hooghly, Arup Kanti Digar from Arambagh and Kabir Shankar Bose from Serampore.

All these five constituencies, two in Howrah district and three in Hooghly will be going to polls in the fifth phase on May 20.

Of these five constituencies, BJP candidates managed victory only in Hooghly in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while Trinamool Congress candidates got elected from the remaining four constituencies. However, this time BJP is confident of victories from some more of these constituencies, especially at Arambagh and Howrah.

On May 3 only, the Prime Minister addressed three back-to-back rallies in the three districts of East Burdwan, Nadia and Bibhum. In one of the rallies, the Prime Minister even accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of attempting to make the Hindus second-class citizens in West Bengal.

He also claimed that the Trinamool Congress is exactly replicating the path of corruption which the UPA government took during its ten-year rule between 2004 and 2014.