Joint Negotiating Position Of Peace Summit To Be Handed Over To Russia Zelensky's Press Secretary

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Countries that will take part in a Peace Summit in Switzerland in June will work out a joint negotiating position and hand it over to Russia.

That's according to Ukrainian presidential press secretary Serhii Nykyforov, Ukrinform reports, citing Deutsche Welle .

"Ukraine and Switzerland are organizing a peace summit where countries that respect international law and the UN charter should work out a joint negotiating position and submit it to Russia. This will be the first step towards a just peace," Deutsche Welle quoted Zelensky's spokesperson as saying.

Ukrinform reported earlier that Andriy Yermak, head of the President's Office, said that Russia would not participate in the Global Peace Summit and that this was Ukraine's principled position. According to Yermak, Ukraine expects the leaders of countries from all continents who respect international law and the principles of the UN Charter to participate in the Global Peace Summit that will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16.