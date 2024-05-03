Lucid Air Earns Third Consecutive Award As Best Luxury EV

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The Lucid Air has won the U.S. News & World Report's Best Luxury Electric Car award for the
third consecutive time . Launched in 2021,
Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID) 's
Lucid Air
is a four-door luxury sedan designed to compete with premium cars such as the Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S as well as electric offerings from BMW, Mercedes-Benz and BMW.
The Lucid Air was a hit with critics as soon as it hit the market and soon attracted the title of best luxury electric car against competitors such as Tesla and Porsche. With the luxury electric car snagging the title two more times since its launch, it is clear that the Lucid Air features...
