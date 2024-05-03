'Remain Vigilant, Be In Touch With Embassy', India Issues New Advisory For Travelling To Iran, Israel

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Indian government on Friday advised its nationals to 'remain vigilant and be in touch with the Indian embassy while travelling to Iran and Israel as both the Middle-East countries are in conflict, modifying its April 12 travel advisory that urged its citizens not to visit the two gulf countries response to a media query on travel advisory with respect to Iran and Israel, the Ministry of External Affairs' spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, \"We continue to closely monitor the situation in the region. We have also noted that Iran and Israel have opened their airspace for several days now.\"\"We advise Indian nationals to remain vigilant while travelling to these countries and be in touch with the Indian embassy,\" the MEA spokesperson said Read | Rohith Vemula death: Telangana Police closes case, says 'not a dalit, caste certificate forged...'Earlier, in an advisory issued on April 12, the MEA asked the Indian nationals to avoid visiting the two gulf nations amid tensions between Iran and Israel following an Israeli air strike on a building in the Iranian embassy complex in the Syrian capital of Damascus on April 1.The Israeli air strike killed seven people, including Brig Gen Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a senior commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Iran retaliated by firing hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel the next day Read | Will Shah Rukh Khan visit Wankhede Stadium? Here's why he was banned for 5 yearsMeanwhile, Israel today confirmed the death of another Israeli man held hostage in Gaza since the October 7 Hamas attack, news agency AFP reported report said Dror Or, 49, is the latest hostage to have been confirmed dead by Israel after being captured during the Hamas attack that triggered war with Israel Read | Delhi Police arrests Arun Reddy in Amit Shah doctored video case: ReportOr was killed and his body held in the Palestinian territory since October 7. Or's wife was also killed in the initial attack. Two of their three children, aged 17 and 13, were abducted and then freed in November as part of a ceasefire and hostages-for-prisoners swap deal between Israel and Hamas estimates that 129 captives seized by militants during their attack remain in Gaza. The military says 35 of them are dead including Or.



