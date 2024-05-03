Deputy Speaker Of Russian Parilament Visits Milli Majlis

(MENAFN- AzerNews) First Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis and Chairman of theAzerbaijani Parliament's Legal Policy and State Building Committee,Ali Huseynli, met with Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council ofthe Russian Federation, Konstantin Kosachev, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

During their conversation, they emphasized the significant roleparliaments play in strengthening bilateral relations.

The two officials also discussed the celebrated victory ofAzerbaijan in the 44-day Patriotic War and the current progress innormalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia during thepost-war period. They also reviewed the ongoing steps taken toensure peace and stability in the region.

Konstantin Kosachev expressed confidence that the 6th WorldIntercultural Dialogue Forum held in Baku would represent a notablemilestone in fostering a dialogue based on mutual respect amongdifferent peoples, thereby promoting peace and security.

Additionally, Samad Seyidov, Chairman of the InternationalRelations and Inter-parliamentary Relations Committee of the MilliMajlis, also met with Konstantin Kosachev. They mentioned theregular meetings that take place to foster intergovernmental andinter-parliamentary cooperation. Both parties stressed thecontinued expansion of cooperation between the two countries inpolitical, cultural, and humanitarian fields.

The ongoing hosting of prestigious international events byAzerbaijan reflects the country's increasing influence on a globalscale. The 6th World Intercultural Dialogue Forum, held in Baku, isof considerable significance in addressing various issues of sharedinterest.