Ashutosh Rana, Vijay Raaz-Starrer 'Murder In Mahim' Digs Deep Into Mumbai's Underbelly

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) The makers of 'Murder in Mahim', starring Ashutosh Rana and Vijay Raaz, unveiled the trailer of the upcoming psychological thriller on Friday, which delves deep into the complexities of human nature and the grim realities of society.

The one-minute, 56-second trailer takes viewers back to Mumbai in 2013. It features Vijay as a cop and Ashutosh as a journalist. The series serves as a social commentary, exploring a chilling murder mystery and the underbelly of Mumbai while also highlighting the reconciliation of a lost friendship between Peter (Ashutosh) and Jende (Vijay).

Set against the backdrop of a gruesome murder at Mahim station, the series follows Peter as he becomes embroiled in the sinister investigation. The stakes escalate when his own son, Sunil, becomes a suspect. Amid this turmoil, Peter and Jende navigate a world of secret desires, blackmail, and unspoken love as they track down the killer, confronting their personal biases along the way.

Discussing his role, Ashutosh shared: "When it comes to complex roles, I'm most excited. Peter is one such character. His inner struggle amid the complexities of the murder investigation allowed me to add depth to the character. It's not just a profound murder mystery; it's layered with so many significant plots that mirror social stigmas around caste, gender, and sexuality with rare sensitivity. That's the beauty of this show."

Vijay added, "The most fascinating aspect of Jende's character is the various shades to his persona. My effort was to bring a humane touch to this character, evident in the investigation scenes, while also portraying aggression on the personal front, especially in front of his family. So, it was exciting to etch out the emotional arc of my character and bring an entire gamut of emotions on screen."

Adapted from a critically acclaimed book by author Jerry Pinto, the gripping series is helmed by Raj Acharya and created by Tipping Point Films and Jigsaw Pictures. It also stars talented actors Shivani Raghuvanshi and Shivaji Satam in pivotal roles.

'Murder in Mahim' is set to release on May 10 on JioCinema Premium.