The UAE's leading voice on precision medicine, Dr. Asma Ibrahim Al Mannaei from the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, set to present an opening keynote

CRISPR recipient Jimi Olaghere makes MENA debut to tell his story of how gene therapy freed him from sickle cell disease

PMES UAE 2024 is co-located with healthtech and investment event EMERGE 2050

Dubai, United Arab Emirates |03 May 2024: As part of its mission to spread awareness on the potential of precise and personalised healthcare in the GCC, the PrecisionMed Exhibition & Summit (PMES) returns to the UAE for its third edition later this month.

Promising an influential line-up of events, including a CME-accredited scientific conference, industry networking, and an innovation showcase of leading providers in healthcare, PMES UAE 2024 is scheduled to welcome over 5,000 attendees – ranging from hospital management, government regulators, policymakers, clinicians, laboratory heads, pharma and bio-pharma professionals, and innovators and investors – between 8-9 May 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

This pivotal event in the landscape of precision medicine in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) is generously supported by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHaP), the Department of Health (DoH) Abu Dhabi, and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

Scheduled to open the scientific conference this month is none other than one of the United Arab Emirates' leading voices on precision medicine, Dr. Asma Ibrahim Al Mannaei, Executive Director of the Research and Innovation Centre at the DoH Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, making his MENA debut is CRISPR recipient, Jimi Olaghere, who draws from his personal experience of living with sickle cell disease for 35 years to advocate for increased accessibility of gene therapies for SCD patients. After decades of battling the condition's incredibly difficult symptoms, Olaghere's life transformed essentially overnight through a ground-breaking clinical trial that involved“editing” his genes to free him from SCD.

Other distinguished speakers set to present at PMES UAE 2024 are Dr. Mariam Al Mazrouei of DoH Abu Dhabi, Dr Khulood Alsayegh from DHA, Harvard Medical School professor Dr. Heidi Rehm of Massachusetts General Hospital, Dr. Ahmad Abou Tayoun of Al Jalila Children's Specialty Hospital Genomics Center of Excellence, and Professor Faisal Alsaif, Director of Health Planning at NEOM Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

David Stradling, Managing Director of PMES stated:“When PMES first debuted, precision medicine was a concept barely discussed outside of professional clinical circles. Today, it is well on its way to cementing itself as the future of medical care in the GCC and beyond. We have a fantastic speaker line-up this year, with our scientific conference being open to whoever may benefit from it. We believe healthcare shouldn't be gatekept, and part of PMES's mission is to raise awareness of the phenomenal potential of precision and preventative medicine through engaging talks and innovative exhibitor presentations.”

OPEN ACCESS EDUCATION FOR PROFESSIONALS

In the spirit of knowledge sharing amongst healthcare professionals, PMES UAE 2024 is offering open access to its world-class CME-accredited scientific conference. CME – or Continuing Medical Education – consists of educational activities that aim to maintain, develop, or increase the knowledge, skills, and performance and relationships that a healthcare professional utilises to provide services for patients, the public, or the profession.

NETWORKING, EXHIBITION & MORE

Other PMES UAE 2024 event highlights include an extensive exhibitor showcase with over 75 exhibitors demonstrating the latest cutting-edge technology in molecular diagnostics, biomarker discovery, and advanced disease detection.

PMES UAE 2024 will also host a series of networking side events and workshops including the Precision Nexus stage, Illumina Oncology Summit, Precision GenQuest, and BioStem Technologies Workshop, providing practical experience and insights into cutting-edge cancer management and genetic research. Additionally, BioAro celebrates the opening of its new longevity clinic in Dubai with the chance for one attendee to win a $10,000 longevity test.

PMES UAE 2024 is made possible with the support of some of the world's top brands, including NEOM (strategic platinum partner), and gold sponsors Leader Life Sciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Technology Innovation Institute (TII).

CO-LOCATED WITH EMERGE 2050

In collaboration with Sofinnova Partners, EMERGE 2050 is a parallel event that will focus on spotlight innovations in healthtech, medtech, and biotech. This year introduces The Nest, a unique space for innovators to showcase and pitch their ground-breaking products to potential investors and industry leaders.

Top speakers scheduled to appear include Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi of Dubai Science Park, Edward Kliphuis of Sofinnova Partners, Miro Fok of Vita Virtues, Sophie Smith of Nabta Health, and Dr. Patrick Merel of Abu Dhabi's TII.

The event is a not-to-miss occasion for clinicians, specialists, pathologists, hospital management, and representatives from pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sectors to network and engage with top-tier industry stakeholders.

DON'T MISS IT! PMES UAE 2024 CO-LOCATED WITH EMERGE 2050

Date: 8-9 May 2024

Location: Sheikh Rashid Hall, Dubai World Trade Centre