Advantages Of Integrating Google Oauth 2.0 User Authentication Into Your App Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) In today's increasingly digital environment, many organisations depend on secure internet data access to conduct their daily operations.

This post will dive deeper into what OAuth 2.0 entails and why you should integrate Google OAuth 2.0 user authentication into your app.

OAuth 2.0: What is it?

OAuth 2.0 (Open authorization) is an open data exchange protocol that enables an application or site to access resources held by other web applications on behalf of a user. In 2012, OAuth 2.0 superseded OAuth 1.0 and has become the industry international standard for online authorisation.

The two are incompatible. This is because OAuth 2.0 emphasises client developer simplicity while offering distinct authorisation procedures for web apps, mobile phones and desktop applications.

How Does it Work?

OAuth 2.0 allows apps to access one other's data without revealing the user's credentials. Instead, it logs users in and requests a password via tokens.

