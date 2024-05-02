International Travelers Pay Visit To Azerbaijan's Garabah And Eastern Zangazur Regions

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

A 30-person large delegation of Norway's "Vagaclub," consistingof international travellers, begins its trip to Garabagh andEastern Zangazur, Azernews reports.

The team led by world traveller Jorn Augestad is dominated byyoung people. Almost all of them have visited more than 150countries.

The delegation plans to travel by road on theFuzuli-Khojavand-Shusha-Aghdam-Kalbajar-Lachin-Zengilan-Jabrayilroute for 3 days.

It is worth noting that over the past four years, largedelegations of the major international travel networks, such asETIC, MTP, TCC, NomadMania and the Turkish Travel Club, as well asTurkish travellers' club, British "Piki Reels", Swedish "Club 100"have visited Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur nine times.

In total, during these trips, more than 360 internationaltravellers from 46 countries had the opportunity to familiarisethemselves with the situation in Azerbaijan's liberated areas them, millions of people around the world received detailedinformation about the real situation in Garabagh.