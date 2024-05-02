Russian Army Loses 1,030 More Soldiers In Ukraine Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to May 2, 2024 amount to about 470,870 invaders, including another 1,030 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 7,332 enemy tanks (+20 in the past day), 14,096 armored combat vehicles (+29), 12,044 artillery systems (+20), 1,053 multiple launch rocket systems, 784 air defense systems (+4), 348 aircraft, 325 helicopters, 9,561 unmanned aerial vehicles (+23), 2,126 cruise missiles, 26 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 16,224 motor vehicles (+49), and 1,988 special equipment units (+8).

Data on enemy losses are being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, 121 combat engagements occurred on the front lines in Ukraine over the past day.