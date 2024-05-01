S. Korea's Little Angels Mark Anniversary Of Energy Coop. With Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 1 (KUNA) -- Celebrating the 60th Anniversary of Energy Cooperation between Kuwait and South Korea, the Little Angels children's folk ballet troupe of Korea gave an impressive, colorful performance at Abdulhussain Abdulredha Theater on Wednesday evening.

The dancing performance, co-sponsored by Kuwait's National Council for Culture Arts and Letters (NCCAL) and South Korea Embassy in Kuwait, was meant to convey to the people of Kuwait the peace-loving culture and art of Korea.

It featured the exciting episodes of Rhythms of Korea, Palace Dance - A Royal Court Invitation, Fan Dance - Essence of Beauty, Folk Singing with Gayageum, Sword Dance - Dynamic Energy, New Year Morning, Hourglass Drum Dance, and Choir - Harmony of Emotion.

Founded on May 5, 1962, the Little Angels have traveled to over 50 countries, made over 60 overseas trips, and given more than 7,000 performances inside and outside Korea.

Known as Korea's young ambassadors of peace and goodwill, the Little Angels have made over 600 television appearances, met with governments and civilian leaders in each of the countries where they performed. (end)

