Properties Of 7 Pak Based Handlers Attached In North Kashmir's Baramulla

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Police in Baramulla district of North Kashmir on Wednesday attached seven properties belonging to terror handlers based in Pakistan, officials said.
After obtaining an attachment order passed by Additional Sessions Court, Baramulla, police attached properties belonging to terror handlers based in Pakistan, officials said. The seven properties was 1 acre and six marlas in total, they said.ADVERTISEMENT
They identified the terror handlers as Sajad Ahmad Bhat, Irshad Ahmad Khan, Gulla Mochi, Mohd Aslam Khan, Mohd Beigh, Khalid Mir and Rafiq Ahmad Bakerwal, all residents of Uri area of the district.
The police action was taken under CrPC Section 88 in connection with a case registered in Boniyar police station in 2008.
SSP Baramulla Amod Nagpure said police were taking stringent action against persons involved in misleading the youth to join terror ranks.
“We are taking strict action against terror handlers who are operating from Pakistan. Yesterday, we seized properties in Uri on court orders. These properties belong to seven terror handlers who are based in Pakistan,” he added.
