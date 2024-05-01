Mahindra launches the XUV 3XO – the ‘New Disruptor’ in compact SUVs Prices start at ₹ 7.49 Lakh

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, April 30, 2024: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., India's leading SUV manufacturer, today launched the XUV 3XO, with prices starting from ₹7.49 Lakh. Setting new benchmarks in the compact SUV segment, the XUV 3XO combines standout design, premium interiors, comfortable ride, cutting-edge technology, thrilling performance, and unmatched safety. The XUV 3XO represents Mahindra's commitment to innovation and excellence, culminating in an SUV that truly represents #EverythingYouWantAndMore.







The XUV 3XO was conceptualised at the Mahindra India Design Studio (MIDS) in Mumbai, and engineered and developed at the Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) near Chennai. The XUV 3XO represents the world-class capabilities of Mahindra’s global design and engineering team. Built at Mahindra's state-of-the-art facility in Nashik using advanced manufacturing processes, it offers customers a high-quality SUV that is robust and engineered to last.



Appealing to multiple segments XUV 3XO transcends the expectations of the new-age SUV buyers. Each variant is tailored to meet the specific needs and preferences of its respective segment, making the XUV 3XO a true category disruptor.



Mr. Veejay Nakra, President – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, "With the launch of the XUV 3XO, starting at an attractive price of ₹ 7.49 Lakh, Mahindra is redefining what an SUV can be. Engineered to deliver 'Everything you want & more,' the XUV 3XO is designed to cater to a broad spectrum of customers. From those upgrading from a hatchback to their first SUV to luxury seekers looking for high-end features at a competitive price, the XUV 3XO offers a unique blend of innovation, safety, comfort, and performance. Each variant is a strategic response to the nuanced needs of different customer segments, effectively making each variant a disruptor in its segment."



R Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, "The XUV 3XO exemplifies Mahindra's dedication to blending top-tier safety, cutting-edge technology and thrilling performance with standout design. Built on a durable, well-tested platform, it is engineered to meet the highest global safety standards, including the B-NCAP. The XUV 3XO also meets the benchmarks established by our XUV700 – offering best-in-class forward visibility and the quietness of its gasoline variant is comparable to that of the gasoline. With superior drivetrain options, robust Level 2 ADAS features, a comprehensive suite of safety equipment, and advanced technological enhancements, the XUV 3XO is crafted to deliver a driving experience that’s exhilarating, secure, and ahead of its class.”

The XUV 3XO has been designed, developed, and engineered to meet rigorous global standards, ensuring that it delivers exceptional quality and performance to our customers. Mahindra will be introducing the XUV 3XO in global markets, details will be announced shortly.







MENAFN01052024005232011781ID1108159976