President Ilham Aliyev Receives Chairman Of MUSLIM Institute Of Pakistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, receivedSahibzada Sultan Ahmad Ali, Chairman of the MUSLIM Institute of theIslamic Republic of Pakistan and Prime Minister of Junagadh State, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, they highlighted the importance of theupcoming World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, noting thatthis event contributes to establishing connections amongrepresentatives of various cultures.

Touching on Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations, both sides hailed thesuccessful development of friendship and brotherhood between thetwo countries across all areas. They also emphasised thesignificance of Azerbaijan's and Pakistan's consistent support foreach other on various issues.

The sides noted that Great Leader Heydar Aliyev's visit toPakistan laid the foundation for relations between the twocountries, adding that the high-level reciprocal visits andmeetings contributed to strengthening bilateral bonds.