(MENAFN) Amid escalating tensions between the United States and China, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has unequivocally rejected allegations of election interference leveled by United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In response to Blinken's assertions of Beijing's attempts to manipulate American elections, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian condemned the accusations as baseless and symptomatic of "paranoia and shadow-chasing."



During a press conference, Lin Jian reiterated China's longstanding commitment to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other nations, emphasizing that the United States presidential election is solely the concern of the American people. He emphasized China's categorical disinterest and refusal to meddle in United States electoral processes, denouncing any attempts to politicize China's stance for electoral gain.



Lin Jian's remarks underscore the growing diplomatic friction between the two global powers, with accusations of election interference further complicating an already strained relationship.



China's rebuttal reflects its steadfast commitment to upholding the principles of sovereign autonomy and mutual respect in international relations.



Moreover, Lin Jian's call for the cessation of unfounded allegations and the cultivation of a stable bilateral relationship echoes broader efforts to de-escalate tensions and foster constructive dialogue between Washington and Beijing. As both nations navigate complex geopolitical challenges, a commitment to diplomatic engagement and respect for each other's sovereignty remains paramount in preserving global stability and cooperation.

