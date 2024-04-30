Duchess Of Edinburgh Becomes First Member Of Royal Family To Visit Ukraine Since Russia's Invasion

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh has become the first member of the Royal Family to visit Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion.

According to BBC , on Monday, she arrived in Ukraine on a one-day visit, on behalf of the Foreign Office, to "demonstrate solidarity with the women, men and children impacted by the war".

The duchess paid her respects to those who had lost their lives in the town of Bucha during the Russian occupation.

During her trip, Sophie talked to survivors of sexual violence and torture. She also heard from children who had been returned to Ukraine after being forcibly separated from their families and visited a bridge which was blown up to stop Russian soldiers advancing on Kyiv.

As noted, up to now none of the royals had come to Ukraine during the war, until this visit by Sophie. This unexpected visit is a symbolic message of royal support for Ukraine. Soon after the start of the war in 2022, Charles, then Prince of Wales, visited Ukrainian refugees who had come across the border into Romania.

As reported, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, is married to Prince Edward, the King's youngest brother. The duchess has been a supporter of the Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative.

Last year, she became the first royal to visit Baghdad in Iraq. She has also traveled to Kosovo, Sierra Leone, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Photo: Ukrainian President's Office