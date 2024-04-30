China's Electric Cars Pile Up Unbought At European Ports

However, by constantly focusing on a reliable, relatively cheap and increasingly stylish product, Japan slowly turned this around to become the automotive powerhouse of the 1990s and 2000s.

China is viewed with suspicion by many Westerners and its carmakers are similarly hampered by their recent legacy of producing both endorsed and illegal clones of European cars. But with the lessons of the Japanese to learn from, Chinese cars are rapidly advancing to match and exceed existing alternatives.

China's strategic purchases of brands including Volvo, Lotus and MG have also given it existing brands that are respected and, more importantly, have some of the best engineering knowledge in the world.

Yet, even after buying up Western brands, Chinese automakers have proven unable to buy loyalty from existing customers of such brands as BMW, Porsche, Ferrari and Ford. For these buyers, the history of the brand in terms of known reliability and even things like motorsport success is something that Chinese makers, like the Japanese, will have to build up over time.

It was Ford dealers who, in the 1960s, coined the phrase :“Win on Sunday, sell on Monday.” The phrase is an adage to attest to the fact that if buyers see a car winning a race, they'll be motivated to go out and buy one.

'Win on Sunday, sell on Monday' – a Ford racecar. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Existing manufacturers also have a legacy of reliability that buyers have experienced for themselves, giving a huge brand-loyalty benefit. Add to this a lack of an established dealer network outside of China and you see how Chinese makers struggle against the established competition.

China has a price advantage compared with Europe or the US. Economies of scale, excellent shipping links and cheap labor mean that Chinese cars are cheaper both to make and buy.

However, in many countries they are subject to high import tariffs . The EU currently imposes a 10% import tariff on each car brought in. And in the US, car imports from China are subject to a 27.5% tariff.

These tariffs may well rise higher. The EU is conducting an investigation into whether its tariff is too low. If it concludes that this is the case, later this year, higher duties will be applied retrospectively to imported cars.

Cars, and specifically electric vehicles, are also in a phase of their development where they see rapid changes and updates.

Traditionally, vehicle models would see a market life of between four and seven years , perhaps with small updates in trim, color palette or feature availability. But Tesla has turned this on its head .