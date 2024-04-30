               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

China's Electric Cars Pile Up Unbought At European Ports


4/30/2024 12:09:52 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China's automotive industry has revolutionized over the past decade, from producing basic Western clones to making cars that equal the world's best. As the manufacturing powerhouse of the world, China is also producing them in huge volumes .

However, Chinese cars are facing difficulties in finding buyers in Europe. Imported cars, many of which are Chinese electric vehicles, are piling up at European ports, with some spending up to 18 months in port car parks as manufacturers struggle to get them onto people's driveways.

Why is this, though? Chinese electric vehicles in particular are getting positive reviews. Having driven them myself, I can attest that they match or even exceed the well-known European brands in range, quality and technology.

But entering an established market as a challenger is a complex operation. Chinese makers will have to contend with buyer wariness, a lack of brand image, trade protectionism and rapid outdatedness.

Lack of buyer faith

China's automotive expansion program draws parallels with the moves made by Japan in the 1960s and 70s.

At that time, the product coming from Japan was commendable but lacked the finesse, design and longevity of Western counterparts. Japanese cars were thought of as tinny, underpowered and susceptible to rusting, as well as looking very generic compared with stylish European designs.

Memories of Japan's involvement in World War II were also fresh in the minds of buyers (particularly Americans), who were slow to forgive the nation that launched the Pearl Harbor attacks.

MENAFN30042024000159011032ID1108154521

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search