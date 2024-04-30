Iran-Based Houthi Rebels Launch Drone Attack On 4 Ships In Indian Ocean, Red Sea

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Iran-backed Houthis targeted the MSC Orion container ship in a drone attack in the Indian Ocean as a part of their ongoing campaign against international shipping in solidarity with Palestinians against Israel's military actions in Gaza, Reuters reported.

The report, citing LSEG data, stated that Portugal-flagged MSC Orion was sailing between the ports in Sines, Portugal and Salalah, Oman. The ship's registered owner is Zodiac Maritime which is partly owned by Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer.

(Please check back for more updates)

