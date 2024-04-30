Iran-Based Houthi Rebels Launch Drone Attack On 4 Ships In Indian Ocean, Red Sea

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Iran-backed Houthis targeted the MSC Orion container ship in a drone attack in the Indian Ocean as a part of their ongoing campaign against international shipping in solidarity with Palestinians against Israel's military actions in Gaza, Reuters reported.
The report, citing LSEG data, stated that Portugal-flagged MSC Orion was sailing between the ports in Sines, Portugal and Salalah, Oman. The ship's registered owner is Zodiac Maritime which is partly owned by Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer.
