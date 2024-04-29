Polish Plane Carrying Aid To Gaza Lands At Marka Airport

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A Polish military plane carrying humanitarian aid and supplies for Gaza landed at Marka military airport on Monday.
This aid delivery underscores the bilateral relations between the two countries and reinforces Jordan's humanitarian efforts to support the people of Gaza in the difficult circumstances created by the war.
It also underlines Jordan's pivotal role in rallying international support and facilitating the delivery of aid to the war-torn Strip, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
