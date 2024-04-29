Tackling Climate Change In Pakistan: Experts Offer Solutions Amidst Environmental Crisis

Tragically, the tales of devastation are not confined to a few households but echo across hundreds of families who have suffered immeasurable losses, both in terms of property and precious lives.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) report dated April 20, the recent deluge claimed the lives of 63 individuals, including men, women, and children, and left 78 others injured across 31 districts of the province. Moreover, 355 animals perished, while 3302 houses and 27 schools sustained damage.

In response to the calamity, PDMA has allocated 110 million rupees for relief efforts to aid the affected families, along with an additional 90 million rupees earmarked for relief activities in the tribal districts.

Understanding the Psychological Impact of Floods

Psychologists shed light on the psychological toll of natural disasters, particularly on women and children, who are often more vulnerable to the emotional aftermath of such calamities.

Dr. Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Director of a private psychiatric hospital in Peshawar, emphasizes the multifaceted challenges faced by flood victims, encompassing health, social, and psychological dimensions.

He notes that while displacement due to floods affects both genders, women may struggle to articulate their emotional distress to their male counterparts, leading to physical and psychological ramifications. Meanwhile, men's mental well-being is often impacted by economic stressors, manifesting in symptoms such as irritability, headaches, and depression. Dr. Hussain stresses the importance of relocating affected individuals to safe havens equipped with essential amenities to mitigate psychological distress.

Highlighting the need for governmental intervention, Dr. Hussain underscores the vital role of psychiatrists in addressing the psychological needs of flood victims. He emphasizes the pervasive impact of untreated psychological trauma on individuals' personal and social lives, advocating for accessible mental health services at the government level.

Unraveling the Causes of Floods

Environmental experts unravel the intricate relationship between climate change and the surge in flood-related disasters, particularly prevalent in Asian countries like Pakistan.

Professor Dr. Muhammad Nafis, a faculty member in the Department of Environment at Peshawar University, elucidates the profound impact of climate change on Pakistan's climate patterns, attributing rising temperatures and extreme weather events to climate variability.

Dr. Nafis warns of the cascading effects of prolonged hot seasons, leading to droughts and exacerbating flood risks through glacier melt. He underscores Pakistan's vulnerability to climate change due to inadequate preparedness at both governmental and societal levels.

Quoting findings from the Climate Action report, journalist Muhammad Daud Khan underscores human activities' role in exacerbating climate change, particularly since the Industrial Revolution. Khan highlights the industrial sector's contribution to greenhouse gas emissions, leading to a surge in global temperatures and subsequent climate change effects.

Khan emphasizes the need for societal adaptation to climate change, citing developed countries' proactive measures in altering lifestyle choices and enforcing environmental regulations. He underscores the urgency for Pakistan to prioritize sustainable practices and mitigate anti-environmental behaviors to combat climate change effectively.

Explaining the disproportionate impact of floods on districts like Charsadda and Nowshera in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khan attributes their vulnerability to geographical factors, notably their location at the confluence of three major rivers – Swat, Kabul, and Jindi. The convergence of these rivers, coupled with inadequate governmental measures, results in widespread flooding, wreaking havoc on communities' livelihoods and agricultural lands.

Strategies for Mitigating Climate Change

Experts offer insights into potential measures to curb the effects of climate change and minimize its impact on vulnerable regions like Pakistan.

Professor Dr. Muhammad Nafis underscores Pakistan's susceptibility to climate change, emphasizing the urgent need for environmental conservation efforts. Dr. Nafis highlights Pakistan's alarmingly low forest coverage of 5%, falling drastically short of the international standard of 25%. Additionally, he stresses the necessity of enhancing water storage capacity to 30-40% to combat water scarcity exacerbated by climate change.

Journalist Muhammad Daud Khan advocates for proactive measures to address the root causes of flooding. Khan suggests a multi-pronged approach, including reinforcing riverbanks with sidewalls and implementing stringent regulations to deter settlement along riverbanks. However, Khan laments the government's lack of urgency in implementing such measures and highlights the public's tendency to settle in flood-prone areas, exacerbating the problem.

Khan further elaborates on potential strategies to mitigate climate change, including transitioning to electric vehicles, prioritizing water-based energy sources over coal, and curbing deforestation and water wastage. He emphasizes the importance of collective action at both governmental and societal levels to combat climate change effectively and safeguard vulnerable communities from its adverse effects.