New Cement Plant Launches In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The opening ceremony of a new cement plant was held in theAndijan region of Uzbekistan, Azernews reports,citing the press service of the regional administration.

According to the information, Chinese companies ConchInternational Holdings Limited and Zhejiang Shunfeng BuildingMaterials Co Ltd. We have invested $250 million in directinvestments in this project.

It is reported that the plant will produce approximately 2.5million tons of cement annually.

Some of the products will be exported. The expected exportvolume is $10 million.