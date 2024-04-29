Siemens Mobility, Hassan Allam Construction Secure Signaling Contract For Uaeoman Railway Link

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Siemens Mobility, in collaboration with its consortium partner Hassan Allam Construction, proudly announces the award of the Abu Dhabi–Sohar Design and Build Railway Systems and Integration contract by Oman–Etihad Rail. This joint venture, co-owned by the two countries, is committed to delivering a robust rail network.

The scope of work for Siemens Mobility and Hassan Allam Construction encompasses the design, construction, and integration of the ETCS Level 2 signaling, telecom, and power supply systems along the 303-kilometer-long Abu Dhabi–Sohar railway link. These cutting-edge signaling solutions are designed to withstand desert conditions. Notably, this project represents the first-ever cross-country railway network in the Middle East and the Arab world.

Andre Rodenbeck, CEO of Rail Infrastructure at Siemens Mobility, emphasises the company's role as a global market leader and innovation driver with over 150 years of expertise in signaling and railway automation technology. Siemens Mobility takes pride in providing its latest intelligent technology solutions and continuous support to the ambitions and vision of both the UAE and Oman.

Hassan Allam, Chairperson of Hassan Allam Construction, expresses pride in collaborating with Siemens Mobility to deliver advanced signaling solutions. These solutions will ensure safe and seamless transportation for passengers and goods between the UAE and Oman. The successful partnership between Hassan Allam Construction and Siemens in Egypt extends to other important regional countries like the UAE and Oman.

As part of a visionary initiative to connect the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations through a comprehensive rail network, this project will be fully integrated into the existing and proposed Regional GCC railway network. The UAE–Oman Railway network (Hafeet Rail) will link the port of Sohar in the Sultanate of Oman to the UAE National Railway network at Abu Dhabi. This extensive network connects all seven emirates of the UAE up to the border of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The historic UAE–Oman Railway project aims to facilitate cross-border trade and enhance supply chain efficiency by connecting commercial ports and economic zones to the railway network. Additionally, it will foster commercial and social connectivity between the two countries. The project also seeks to strengthen industrial hubs, improve logistical services, and promote growth across various industrial sectors, economic activities, and tourism.