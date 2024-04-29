TLD Introduces Laguna In Sahl Hasheesh With EGP 2Bn Investment

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egypt's prominent real estate developer, The Land Developers (TLD), has officially unveiled Laguna, the latest expansion of the il Bayou project in Sahl Hasheesh, Red Sea. This ambitious venture represents a substantial investment of EGP 2bn. The newly added extension contributes an extra 80,000 square meters, augmenting the overall project area to a substantial 125,000 square meters, with a targeted sales value of EGP 550m.

Laguna marks the initial phase of a comprehensive coastal residential and hotel development, seamlessly integrated with the existing il Bayou. The il Bayou extension is thoughtfully divided into five distinct phases, each meticulously crafted to provide tranquillity and comfort for its residents.

Omar El Tayebi, CEO of The Land Developers (TLD), emphasized the project's significance:“Through Laguna, we aim to bolster tourism investment and invigorate Egypt's tourism sector. At TLD, sustainability is at the core of our projects, as we recognize our responsibility toward the environment and the preservation of its resources for future generations. Our vision extends beyond mere tourism; il Bayou embodies our commitment to creating a sustainable living experience that caters to the diverse aspirations of our clients. The successful sales of the initial two phases of il Bayou have paved the way for this significant step forward.”

Laguna offers meticulously finished residential units adhering to the highest standards. These luxurious units range from townhouses to twin houses, featuring 2 to 4 bedrooms, with areas spanning from 177 sqm to 212 sqm. Each unit boasts a private swimming pool, complemented by a selection of chalets ranging from 105 sqm to 130 sqm. This serene environment caters to those seeking tranquillity, harmonizing nature's beauty with golden sands and crystal-clear waters.

Beyond the residential offerings, the project provides an array of services tailored to residents' needs. Notably, there's a distinctive swimming pool area with swimmable lagoons and a serene blue lake. Additionally, a dedicated children's swimming pool area and various recreational activities promise a unique and joyful experience for families.