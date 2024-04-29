Ankur Jain Wanted To Get Married In Space Here's Why WWE Diva Erika Hammond Refused

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Even though Billionaire Ankur Jain and former WWE wrestler Erika Hammond had one of the most extravagant weddings in Egypt, there was something else the Bilt founder and CEO had in his mind. A wedding in space!According to American magazine People, both Ankur and Erika knew that they wanted their wedding to be \"over the top\" but they hadn't initially agreed on where.“My first pitch to Erika for the wedding was to get married in space,” Jain was quoted as saying by People which Erika, creator of KNOCKOUT at Equinox, said,“I don't want to die on my wedding day!\"So how did the couple finally land a compromise?Ankur and Erika's wedding celebration is thought to be the first being held in modern times at the base of the Great Pyramids in Egypt, in front of the Sphinx was officiated by the world's foremost Egyptologist and Ankur Jain's family friend Dr Zahi Hawass read: Hamas delegation heads to Egypt for Gaza truce talks, Israel agrees to pause Rafah offensive until...“We're New Yorkers and there's something so special about being in a completely different world environment,\" Jain said.\"So we decided, our wedding is about having a moment together to celebrate the new beginning, having a really special party with our friends somewhere where you're in a different world,” People quoted Jain saying added that it's a once in a lifetime experience read: Who is Ankur Jain's wife, WWE star Erika Hammond? Bilt founder gets married in lavish wedding in EgyptJain first visited Egypt as a boy during an annual family vacation and was fascinated by the \"magical experience\" of his first archeological dig of the ancient tombs as a teen, with Dr Hawass.“I'm obsessed with ancient history and society,” said Jain.“The pyramids are just insane to see. You're speechless. I can't believe that this is even a part of our civilization,” Hammond added read: IMF says Egypt to address central bank overdrafts, off-budget activityAccording to the People, the couple, while planning their wedding, agreed they were more interested in the experience than the traditions of a classic wedding. There were no bridesmaids or groomsmen; no wedding cake cutting moment or toasts. And they left the ornamental details of the night up to the planners.

