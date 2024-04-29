IIT Kanpur is inviting applications for the 4th batch of eMasters degree program in Data Science and Business Analytics

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 29 April, 2024: In response to the growing demand for skilled professionals in this evolving business landscape, IIT Kanpur is inviting applications for its 4th batch of an innovative eMasters degree program in Data Science and Business Analytics. Designed to equip professionals with the tools needed to thrive in changing times, this degree program offers a comprehensive curriculum on data science and analytics applications in business, empowering candidates to harness the power of data for strategic decision-making.



The integration of business analytics has spurred rapid growth in data science. The realization of the crucial role played by technology has prompted professionals from diverse fields such as engineering, management, finance, economics, law, and public administration to recognize the necessity of advancing their careers by acquiring expertise in data science and business analytics. Projections indicate a remarkable surge in job openings, with an estimated 12 million positions anticipated by 2026, offering experienced professionals the potential to earn up to 25 Lakh INR. Additionally, Naukridata reveals over 20,000 job listings for data science and analytics roles, underscoring the strong demand for skilled talent in this sector.



Prof. Vipin B, Program Co-ordinator, eMasters in Data Science and Business Analytics, said, "The information explosion in the world has provided immense potential for better decision making, driven by data analytics. This eMasters program will prepare professionals with the knowledge and skillset for a data-driven business world. The comprehensive curriculum designed and delivered by IITK faculty and other experts will ensure that the candidates gain a deeper understanding of the theory of data science, their tools and techniques, and their applications in business."



Designed by the Department of Management Sciences (DoMS), this degree program caters to executives seeking flexibility, allowing them to complete the curriculum within 1-3 years. The 60-credit, 12-module curriculum of eMasters degree is tailored to meet the industry needs. eMaster graduates can benefit from a credit waiver mechanism while opting for other programs at IIT Kanpur. Notably, admission to the eMasters degree program does not require a GATE score, ensuring accessibility for all professionals.



Delivered through dynamic weekend-only live interactive sessions and supplemented by self-paced learning, this degree offers a high-impact learning experience. Candidates gain exclusive access to the extensive resources of the IIT Kanpur placement cell, incubation center, and alumni network, enhancing career prospects and networking opportunities. Additionally, the degree program includes a campus visit, providing a unique opportunity to engage with distinguished faculty and peers. By enrolling in this degree program, professionals can gain a competitive career edge. Applications for the July 2024 batch are open until April 30, 2024. For more information on this eMasters degree program, prospective applicants can visit the following webpage







