South Korea, Australia Join Hands To Enhance Security, Defence Industry Cooperation

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, April 29 (IANS) South Korean Foreign and Defence Ministers met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Canberra on Monday to discuss ways to expand cooperation in regional security and the defence industry.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and Defence Minister Shin Won-sik held a meeting with Albanese and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong to exchange opinions on Indo-Pacific strategic cooperation, the military and defence industry, and North Korean issues, Yonhap news agency reported.

The meeting took place ahead of the Korean ministers' "two plus two" talks with Wong and Defence Minister Richard Marles, slated for Wednesday, their Ministries said.

The Ministers vowed to further advance the "comprehensive strategic partnership" and bolster defence ties. After the meeting, Albanese emphasised the importance of continuing to develop bilateral relations for regional security.

"South Korea is a crucial regional partner for Australia. Our two countries are working together towards an open, stable, and prosperous region," Albanese wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, Cho paid tribute at the Australian National Korean War Memorial in Canberra.

Australia was among the 22 countries that sent troops and gave medical aid to South Korea under the UN flag during the 1950-53 Korean War, which ended in a ceasefire, not a peace treaty.

Canberra dispatched a total of 17,164 service members during the war, and 340 of them were killed in action, according to South Korean data.