China voices concerns around Japan's anticipated export regulations

(MENAFN) On Monday, China expressed profound concerns over Japan's proposed implementation of export controls targeting specific items within the semiconductor and other sectors. In a statement issued by a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, China conveyed its apprehensions regarding the potential repercussions of Japan's intended measures. The spokesperson highlighted the significant impact these controls could have on normal trade activities between Chinese and Japanese enterprises, as well as the potential disruption to the stability of the global supply chain.



Furthermore, the spokesperson emphasized the urgency for Japan to rectify its proposed actions promptly. China underscored its commitment to taking necessary measures to protect the legitimate rights and interests of its enterprises in response to Japan's export controls.



In discussing the semiconductor industry, the spokesperson emphasized its highly interconnected and globalized nature. The actions of a few countries, including Japan, to expand the concept of national security and implement stringent export control measures were deemed detrimental to the principles of free trade and multilateral trade rules. Such actions not only risk fragmenting the global market but also pose a significant threat to the stability of both industrial and supply chains worldwide.



Given these concerns, China called upon Japan to reconsider its proposed export controls and engage in constructive dialogue to address any underlying issues. The statement underscored the importance of upholding the principles of free trade and multilateral cooperation in fostering a stable and prosperous global economic environment.

