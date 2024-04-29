Neha Hiremath Murder: 'Justice For Neha' Plea Features In New York's Times Square; Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The tragic murder of Neha Hiremath, the daughter of Congress councillor Niranjan Hiremath from Hubli, Karnataka, has transcended international borders, reaching the bustling heart of New York's Times Square. This outcry is led by the Indian diaspora in the United States, who have rallied under banners reading "Justice for Neha," "Stop Love Jihad," and "Save Hindu Girl," bringing significant attention to the case.

Neha Hiremath, a 23-year-old first-year MCA student, was brutally murdered on April 18 at BVB College Campus in Karnataka's Hubli. Reports indicate that Fayaz Khondunaik, a former student of the same college, attacked Neha, stabbing her multiple times including in her neck and stomach. Both the attacker and the victim were subsequently rushed to a local hospital, where Neha was pronounced dead. The motive behind the murder, as claimed by Neha's father, is rooted in what he alleges to be a case of 'love jihad' – a term used by some to describe relationships used to coerce Hindu women into converting to Islam.

The incident has not only sparked widespread grief but also led to global protests, including a notable rally in New Jersey. Echoing the sentiments at Times Square, the demonstrators in New Jersey also aimed to raise awareness and demand action against forced conversions, rape, and violence targeting Hindu women. The display in Times Square particularly stood out, featuring Neha's image alongside the message "Save Hindu daughter" amplifying the campaign for justice.