Indian School Of Hospitality Has Announced Admission For BBA In Hospitality Management

Part of Sommet Education, Indian School of Hospitality (ISH) in Gurugram is an institution of higher education focused on reimagining hospitality education for today's generation and tomorrow's businesses. The ISH philosophy is to impart lifelong skills to students to help them succeed as leaders of tomorrow – giving them the tools they need to shape one of the biggest industries worldwide.



Programme Overview:



Embark on a transformative educational journey with the Indian School of Hospitality\'s BBA in Hospitality Management programme. This comprehensive four-year programme offers much more than just hotel management, as it combines the art of hospitality with the science of business. It empowers students to hone their skills, enhance their leadership abilities, and nurture their entrepreneurial spirit while offering them a plethora of opportunities in some of the world\'s most dynamic industries.



Graduates of this course can explore a range of career paths in hotels, luxury retail, consulting, luxury real estate, startups and travel, making it an excellent choice for those who aspire to succeed in the most promising fields across the globe.



The four-year programme delivers a BBA in Hospitality Management degree conferred by Gurugram University, augmented by an international certificate from Les Roches. After completing the 6th semester at ISH and receiving a degree from Gurugram University, students can opt for a transfer to Les Roches campuses in Switzerland or Spain to commence the 7th semester.



This will allow them to receive a second bachelor\'s degree, a BBA in Global Hospitality Management. Moreover, students also have the option to transfer to Les Roches campuses in the 4th semester and receive a bachelor\'s degree, BBA in Global Hospitality Management from Les Roches.



Duration of the Programme:



The BBA in Global Hospitality Management spans 3/4 years, including an industry internship in India, Switzerland, and Spain for unprecedented, hands-on exposure to the global hospitality industry. The programme\'s areas of specialisation include:



- Marketing: Delve into the world of hospitality marketing, where you\'ll learn about branding, digital marketing, and consumer behaviour. This specialization equips students for roles in marketing management, public relations, and event planning within the hospitality sector.



- Hospitality Entrepreneurship: Designed for aspiring entrepreneurs, this track focuses on the essentials of starting and managing successful hospitality ventures. Learn about business planning, innovation, and leadership in the context of the hospitality industry.



- Finance: Gain specialized knowledge in financial management, revenue management, and investment strategies specific to the hospitality industry. This specialization prepares students for careers in financial analysis, asset management, and hospitality consulting.



- General: A versatile option for students who wish to gain a comprehensive understanding of hospitality management. This track allows students to explore various aspects of the industry, from operations and service management to human resources and sustainability in hospitality.



Each specialization is crafted to provide a deep dive into the specific facets of hospitality management, combining theoretical knowledge with practical application through internships, industry projects, and case studies



Eligibility Criteria



To apply for ISH\'s BBA in Hospitality Management, students must meet the following eligibility criteria.



The BBA in Hospitality Management Programme is designed to nurture the next generation of Hospitality leaders. It is open for aspirants who have completed 12th-standard from CBSE, ICSE or any State Board with a minimum of 50 percent marks with English as one of the subjects. The admissions for 2024 will commence from August.



In the case of International Baccalaureate students, a diploma is the minimum requirement. International Baccalaureate certificate students are not eligible for admission.



In the case of Cambridge University students (GCE/IGCSE/GCSE examinations of the approved British Examination Bodies), \'A\' Level certificate is the minimum requirement with 5 (Five) subjects in A, B, C Grades including English at Ordinary (\'O\') Level and 2/3 (Two/Three) subjects at Advanced Level.



Candidates in their 12th standard or equivalent class can also apply, provided they would be completing their final examination before 30th May, and can produce their 12th passing certificate / mark sheet before 31st August. Admission of such a candidate shall be strictly provisional until they submit the qualifying certificates before the prescribed last date.



Early applicants will also have the chance to receive significant scholarships and financial aid.



Programme Fee:



Composite Fee: 8,40,324

Indicative Student Accommodation and Meal: 3,05,000

Last date of Application: 30th April 2024



For more information and to apply, please visit -

