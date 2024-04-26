Border Guards Destroy Russian Dugout, Ammo Depot In Bakhmut Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian border guards and artillerymen from the Luhansk detachment destroyed a dugout and ammunition depot of Russian invaders in the Bakhmut sector.
The State Border Guard Service reported this on its website and shared a relevant video , according to Ukrinform.
"With a precise hit from a 105-mm M101 cannon, artillerymen of the 'Revenge' brigade destroyed an enemy dugout, and an ammunition depot," the statement said. Read also:
As Ukrinform reported, in the Kharkiv region, border guards shot down five enemy attack drones flying deep into the territory of Ukraine.
