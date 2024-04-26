Border Guards Destroy Russian Dugout, Ammo Depot In Bakhmut Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian border guards and artillerymen from the Luhansk detachment destroyed a dugout and ammunition depot of Russian invaders in the Bakhmut sector.

The State Border Guard Service reported this on its website and shared a relevant video , according to Ukrinform.

"With a precise hit from a 105-mm M101 cannon, artillerymen of the 'Revenge' brigade destroyed an enemy dugout, and an ammunition depot," the statement said.

Russia's combatin Ukraine approaching 464K

As Ukrinform reported, in the Kharkiv region, border guards shot down five enemy attack drones flying deep into the territory of Ukraine.