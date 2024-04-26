General Staff: 79 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, 79 combat engagements took place on the battlefield in Ukraine. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled most enemy attacks in the Avdiivka sector.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its update on the operational situation, according to Ukrinform.

Over the course of the day, the Ukrainian Air Force struck 11 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated. Missile troops struck two enemy manpower clusters, one radar station, three air defense systems, one EW station, and one logistics depot.

The enemy launched one missile attack, 67 air strikes, and 54 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

During the day, 79 combat engagements were recorded.

As reported, the Russian army is attempting to flank Chasiv Yar through other settlements.