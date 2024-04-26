Masterpass To Be Integrated Into Mobile Applications Of Two More Banks In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

This year, the international card organization "Mastercard"plans to integrate "Masterpass", a fast and secure one-touchpayment solution, into the mobile applications of two major banksin Azerbaijan.

Azernews reports that this was stated by EmilZeynalov, country manager of "Mastercard" for Azerbaijan.

"Masterpass" is being developed in Azerbaijan. Last year,starting cooperation with a large bank, we included "Masterpass" inits mobile application. This year, we will expand the scope of"Masterpass" in Azerbaijan by implementing it with two big banks,"he said.

E. Zeynalov also said that the scope of NFC operations inAzerbaijan will be increased.