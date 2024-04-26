Advance Of Russian Forces West Of Avdiivka Accelerated - British Intelligence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The advance of Russian troops west of Avdiivka, Donetsk region, has accelerated within the past week.

The UK Ministry of Defense said this in an intelligence update published on the social media platform X , according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that Russian Ground Forces (RGF) have created a narrow salient further into Ukrainian territory to enter Ocheretyne, which is located about 15 km north of central Avdiivka.

Since RGF took control of Avdiivka in mid-February 2024, the area has remained one of the primary areas of Russian operations, according to British intelligence.

"Despite sustaining continued heavy losses, it is highly likely that RGF are able to continuously target Ukrainian positions in the area and have taken control of several small settlements," British intelligence said.

As reported by Ukrinform, according to the General Staff of Ukraine, Russia's combat losses in Ukraine as of April 26 reached 463,930 troops, including 950 invaders killed or wounded in the past day.