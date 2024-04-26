India Plans 5-Year Cotton Technology Mission To Reduce Import Dependence

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 26 (KNN) The Indian government is poised to launch a five-year Cotton Technology Mission from 2024, aimed at revitalising the country's“white gold” and cementing its position as a prime textile sourcing and investment destination.

The revamped mission is designed to address the objective of reducing India's dependence on cotton imports and increasing the incomes of its over 6 million cotton farmers, reported Mint, citing sources.

The policy framework and financial allocation for the mission will be finalised within the first 100 days of the new government, according to sources privy to the matter.

Stakeholder consultations are planned in the coming months to shape the draft policy framework.

This mission will be launched in collaboration with the Union Textiles Ministry, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Cotton Association of India, and various ginners' associations.

Currently, India imports 500,000 bales of high-quality cotton annually, falling short of its requirement of 900,000 bales. The government has set an ambitious target to significantly reduce these imports by 2030 through the proposed mission.

A key focus of the mission will be introducing new technologies to reduce trash content, contamination levels, and enable real-time sample testing of cotton.

The initiative will emphasise adopting best agricultural practices, utilising quality seeds, and implementing high-density planting schemes through indigenous cotton varieties.

While the introduction of Bt cotton two decades ago promised high yields, better market prices, and insect protection, industry experts warn that the increasing costs of inputs and crop failures have overshadowed these benefits.

Replacing Bt cotton, which currently occupies 95 per cent of the cultivation area, with indigenous varieties like Kasturi cotton will be a formidable challenge due to seed availability constraints.

Kalyan Goswami, Director General of Agro Chem Federation of India and former DG of the National Seed Association, cautioned that achieving a significant market share for Kasturi cotton would require sustained efforts for at least 10-12 years, aiming to capture 25-30 per cent of the market.

He emphasised the need for patience and long-term commitment from the government to ensure the success of such initiatives.

With the Cotton Technology Mission, India aims to revive its cotton sector, boost domestic production, and enhance the quality of its "white gold," positioning itself as a global textile powerhouse.

(KNN Bureau)