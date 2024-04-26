Another Group Of Idps Return To Fuzuli

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Following the instructions of Azerbaijani President IlhamAliyev, the return of former internally displaced persons to therestored city of Fuzuli continues, Azernews reports.

Another group of former IDPs, consisting of 39 families or 140people, left for Lachin on April 26.

The resettled families will settle in the houses where they oncelived in Lachin, which were restored or rebuilt based oninstructions from the head of state after the end of the Armenianoccupation. Lachin residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev andFirst Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care andexpressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, whichliberated the lands from occupation.

Thus, until today, a permanent settlement in the city of Lachinhas been provided for 783 families, or 2,979 people.