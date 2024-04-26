Spiderman Stunt Goes Wrong, Two Booked For Various Offences

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Two youths, including a 19-year-old woman, wearing 'Spiderman' costumes were booked for various offences while performing stunts on the road in Delhi, an official said on Friday.
The accused are identified as Aditya (20), and Anjali (19), both residents of Najafgarh.
According to police, a post went viral on social media in which a person without a helmet was riding a bike without a number plate, and was doing a stunt in a spiderman costume on Urban Extension Road-II (UER II) or NH-344M in the national capital.
“An enquiry into the matter is conducted and the riders have been booked for offences of driving without helmet, without mirror, without licence, dangerous driving and not display number plate etc,” said a senior police official.
MENAFN26042024000231011071ID1108142046
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.