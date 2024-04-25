               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Tiktok Ban Won't Solve Foreign Influence, Data Privacy Problems


(MENAFN- Asia Times) When President Joe Biden signed a US$95 billion foreign aid bill into law on April 24, 2024, it started the clock on a nine-month window for TikTok's China-based parent company, ByteDance, to sell the app. The president can extend the deadline by three months, and TikTok has indicated that it plans to challenge the law in court .

If the law stands and the company fails to sell the app, TikTok will be blocked from any US app store or web-hosting service. This would affect TikTok's over 170 million US users, including 62% of Americans ages 18 to 29 .

It would also alter the news and information landscape. Unlike its competitors, TikTok has been annually increasing its proportion of users who regularly seek news on the platform. Nearly one-third of Americans under 30 use TikTok as a news source.

The main arguments against TikTok under ByteDance's ownership include that it enables foreign influence of US public opinion, promotes harmful behaviors among minors, and undermines Americans' data privacy.

However, none of these concerns is new or unique to TikTok among social media platforms.

Foreign influence and propaganda

Lawmakers have expressed concern that the Chinese government could influence US public opinion, and thereby politics, by exerting control over what content TikTok users see.

Representative Mike Gallagher, a Republican from Wisconsin who co-sponsored the House bill on TikTok, warned that allowing TikTok to establish itself as the dominant news platform in America would mean placing control of information in the hands of ByteDance and, by extension, the Chinese Communist Party.

