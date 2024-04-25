Tiktok Ban Won't Solve Foreign Influence, Data Privacy Problems

Senator Dan Sullivan, a Republican from Alaska, referred to TikTok's role in challenging ConocoPhillips' Willow oil drilling project in his state as a possible Chinese influence operation meant to undermine US energy dominance .

But US-based social media platforms have been and continue to be exploited by a range of foreign governments, including China, and their proxies who use them to attempt to influence US public opinion .

Beginning with its efforts to interfere with the 2016 presidential election, Russian intelligence for nearly a decade has used platforms like Facebook and X , the platform formerly known as Twitter, to these ends .

These influence campaigns create and maintain coordinated cross-platform networks . Researchers assert that Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube refuse to provide access to the data that would be needed to track or prevent such activities.

Some lawmakers also caution that TikTok feeds children content linked to dangerous behaviors such as eating disorders and self-harm. However, all social media may pose these threats .

For example, leaked internal documents from a whistleblower revealed that Meta has known since 2019 that its platforms are likely hurting US minors' mental health and well-being. The company's internal research found that the platform contributed to body image issues and eating disorders among teen girls and exposed teens to other harmful behaviors, such as bullying, drug abuse and self-harm.

Currently, 41 US states and the District of Columbia have filed lawsuits against Meta for the damage allegedly done to minors. Whistleblower Frances Haugen spoke before the US Senate in 2021 about the dangers posed by Meta's platforms.

At the same time, there has been little outcry about how time spent on social media increases young people's exposure to hate-based content or about how platforms such as YouTube funnel users into pipelines for radicalization .

Proponents of the TikTok sale-or-ban law also claim that the app constitutes an unacceptable threat to data privacy. Gallagher asserted that the Chinese government could use TikTok for espionage to“find Americans, exfiltrate data and track the location of journalists .”

Yet, there is little reason to believe Americans' data is safer with US-based companies. Meta has had a wide range of data privacy scandals . Last year, leaked documents showed that even Meta engineers themselves have minimal understanding or control over how people's data is used.

Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, a Democrat from Illinois who co-sponsored the House bill on TikTok, invoked a case involving the dating app Grindr as a successful precedent for forcing ByteDance to divest TikTok . In 2020, the Chinese company that owned Grindr sold the app to a U.S. company following security concerns similar to those surrounding TikTok.

But, just last year, a fringe Catholic group in Denver purchased location and usage data from Grindr and other dating apps to track LGBTQ+ priests.