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Bribery Case Involving Drone Supplies: State Border Guard Service Official And Company Owner Taken Into Custody

Bribery Case Involving Drone Supplies: State Border Guard Service Official And Company Owner Taken Into Custody


2026-05-31 08:04:55
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office stated this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that the HACC ordered pre-trial detention for both figures, with the option of bail.

For the State Border Guard Service administration official, bail was set at UAH 4 million; for the businessman, at UAH 44,262,000.

Read also: Four men charged over attack on military recruitment officers in Kharkiv region

As Ukrinform reported, the other day an official of the State Border Guard Service and the owner of a private drone manufacturing company were exposed for allegedly demanding an unlawful benefit in an especially large amount. Both were served with suspicion notices.

Photo: Freepik

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