Bribery Case Involving Drone Supplies: State Border Guard Service Official And Company Owner Taken Into Custody
It is noted that the HACC ordered pre-trial detention for both figures, with the option of bail.
For the State Border Guard Service administration official, bail was set at UAH 4 million; for the businessman, at UAH 44,262,000.Read also: Four men charged over attack on military recruitment officers in Kharkiv region
As Ukrinform reported, the other day an official of the State Border Guard Service and the owner of a private drone manufacturing company were exposed for allegedly demanding an unlawful benefit in an especially large amount. Both were served with suspicion notices.
Photo: Freepik
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