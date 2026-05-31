Bribery Case Involving Drone Supplies: State Border Guard Service Official And Company Owner Taken Into Custody

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office stated this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that the HACC ordered pre-trial detention for both figures, with the option of bail.

For the State Border Guard Service administration official, bail was set at UAH 4 million; for the businessman, at UAH 44,262,000.

Four men charged over attack on military recruitment officers in Kharkiv region

As Ukrinform reported, the other day an official of the State Border Guard Service and the owner of a private drone manufacturing company were exposed for allegedly demanding an unlawful benefit in an especially large amount. Both were served with suspicion notices.

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