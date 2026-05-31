We Try To Intercept All Russian Drones Headed Toward European Countries Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the remarks in an interview with CBS News, as reported by Ukrinform.

Commenting on the incident in the Romanian city of Galați, where a Russian attack drone crashed into an apartment building, Zelensky said that Russia uses such actions as a tool of political pressure.

"I think it's political pressure. It's messages from Russia, don't help Ukraine. I think this is the most- the most usual meaning, what, what he used, don't - if you will - help Ukraine, (or) I will do these such steps," Zelensky said.

He recalled that similar incidents first occurred near Romania's border and that in the autumn of 2025, more than 20 Russian drones flew deep into Polish territory.

Romanian president: Drone that hit house may have been downed by Ukrainian air defense

"Usually we try to catch all the drones, even when they go in their direction to other countries, like Romania, Moldova, or the direction of Poland, we try to catch everything. If we can't, of course, we give these messages to our partners. We try to help them, and also the same with the Baltic countries, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia," the President emphasized.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, during the night of May 29, a drone crashed into a multi-story residential building in Galați, a city in eastern Romania near the Ukrainian border, injuring two people.

According to Romania's Ministry of National Defence, the drone entered Romanian territory as part of a larger group, but only one aircraft struck the residential building and exploded on impact. Another drone, without an explosive payload, was discovered in Maramureș County in northwestern Romania.

Romanian President Nicușor Dan announced the closure of the Russian consulate in Constanța and declared the Russian consul persona non grata.

President Zelensky also stated that Ukraine would support Romania following the drone attack on the residential building and would assist in strengthening the protection of its airspace.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine