Russian Attacks On Odesa District Leave Civilian Infrastructure Damaged
"On Sunday evening, civilian infrastructure in the Odesa district was damaged as a result of an attack by enemy drones. The territory of a private household was damaged, as well as nearby residential buildings. The fire that broke out was quickly extinguished," the statement said.
No casualties were reported as a result of the attack.Read also: One killed, nine injured as Russian forces launch nearly 40 attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region
As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Security Service of Ukraine, together with the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, prevented new attempts by Russian intelligence operatives to carry out a terrorist attack in Odesa.
Photo: illustrative image
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment