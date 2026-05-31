Russian Attacks On Odesa District Leave Civilian Infrastructure Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, on Telegram.

"On Sunday evening, civilian infrastructure in the Odesa district was damaged as a result of an attack by enemy drones. The territory of a private household was damaged, as well as nearby residential buildings. The fire that broke out was quickly extinguished," the statement said.

No casualties were reported as a result of the attack.

One killed, nine injured as Russian forces launch nearly 40 attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Security Service of Ukraine, together with the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, prevented new attempts by Russian intelligence operatives to carry out a terrorist attack in Odesa.

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