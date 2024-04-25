Indian Visa For New Zealand, South African, Bulgarian And Swiss Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Indian Visa For New Zealand Citizens

New Zealand is one of the 170 nationalities that can apply for an online visa for India. With the simplified e-Visa system, New Zealand travelers can conveniently apply for an electronic travel authorization for India without leaving their homes. Starting in 2014, individuals from New Zealand have had the option to utilize online platforms for submitting visa applications for India. Currently, the only way to get an e-Visa from New Zealand to India is by using the online method. Travelers who qualify can select from a range of Indian eVisas, such as the eTourist Visa, eBusiness Visa, eMedical Visa, and eMedical-attendant Visa. Furthermore, New Zealand citizens have the option to acquire a multi-entry visa for India, permitting travel for a maximum of 90 days each time, and it stays effective for a year starting from the date of approval. Another choice is to apply for a double-entry tourist visa, which allows you to stay for a maximum of 30 days. Business e-Visa is required for business-related travel to India, excluding work purposes. This visa category permits individuals to remain in India for a maximum of 365 days with the flexibility to enter and exit the country multiple times, with each visit not exceeding 180 days. E-Medical Visa: If you need medical treatment within India, this type is best for you as the length of stay is up to 60 days and triple entry in advance. All the different types of e-Visas for New Zealand and India are multiple-entry travel authorizations, with the exception of the online medical visa which is triple entry visa. This online entry visa to India eliminates the need to visit an embassy or consulate to apply in person or wait in long lines at the border to apply for an Indian visa on arrival.







Documents Required for New Zealand Citizens



New Zealand passport with a minimum validity of 6 months from the expected date of arrival in India, containing at least 2 blank pages.

Digital image of the passport information page (also known as the biographical page).

A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

A recent photograph of the applicant, passport-style. You can use a Valid credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

Indian Visa For South African Citizens

The tourism industry in India is experiencing a quick increase in growth, leading the government to actively seek out ways for continued expansion. Consequently, the Indian government has implemented the Indian e-Visa initiative in order to attract travelers from around the globe to visit India. Since 2014, residents of South Africa have had the option to easily submit an online application for an Indian visa. South African travelers must secure an Indian e-Visa to travel to India. Currently, individuals from 169 various nations are eligible to request and obtain an Indian electronic visa. The kind of e-Visa needed changes according to the reason for the visit. A tourist e-Visa is a requirement for individuals planning to visit India. This visa permits individuals to remain in India for up to 30 days from the date of entry. It is important to note that this type of e-Visa allows for a single entry and cannot be extended. An India Business eVisa is required if you are visiting India for business. Using an e-Business Visa, you can stay in India for 365 days with multiple entries. However, this type of visa does not allow you to stay longer than 180 days at a time. If the traveler is visiting the country for medical treatment, they must apply for an Electronic Medical Visa. e-Medical Visa: Stay in India for 60 days from the date of entry into India with triple entry. Applying for an India e-Visa is a very simple process that is completed online and saves travelers the hassle of going to a local embassy or consulate to apply for one.

WHAT ARE THE TYPES OF VISAS I CAN GET?



Tourist eVisa.

Business eVisa. Medical eVisa.

Required Documents for South Africans Citizens



All travelers must have a passport that will be valid for at least 6 months from the date of their arrival in India.

A valid payment method (such as your debit/credit card) to pay for the eVisa fees.

A digital photo of yourself (it must have been taken recently, you cannot make any gestures, and it must have a white background). A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

Indian Visa For Swiss Citizens

Swiss citizens must secure a visa before traveling to India. Nevertheless, individuals from Switzerland, as well as people from 169 other nations, can choose to request an e-Visa via the internet for tourism, medical, or business reasons. This handy digital document acts as an official permission for traveling within India. Swiss citizens can opt to apply for an e-visa, tourist visa, business visa, or medical visa based on their travel intentions. Swiss citizens can choose between two types of tourist visas when applying for their trip to India. The 1 Month Tourist eVisa allows Swiss citizens to visit India twice in 30 days, each visit lasting up to 30 days. On the other hand, the 1 Year Indian Tourist eVisa grants visitors from Switzerland the privilege of multiple entries during any 365-day period, with each stay lasting up to 90 consecutive days from the date of entry. The India Business Visa for Swiss Citizens has the same validity period of 1 year. However, the length of stay in India on a business visa is longer. Citizens of Switzerland can stay in India for up to 180 days with the e-business visa. It can be 180 consecutive days or a total of 180 days for multiple trips. This e-Visa is electronically linked to your passport. Applying for Indian Visa for Swiss citizens is easier than ever. Applying for Indian Visa for Swiss Citizens is a simple and quick process that can be completed in about 15 minutes from anywhere in the country as long as the applicant has an internet connection.

TYPES OF eVISA



Tourist eVisa

Business eVisa Medical eVisa

Requirement for Indian Visa for Swiss citizens



Passport – Passport, at least six months of remaining validity from the date of intended arrival. Two blank passport pages for stamps.

Digital photo of yourself – it is recommended that the photo is recently taken. You should not make face gestures in it, and the background should be white.

A scanned passport with its information page

A Valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. Modes of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, and since PayPal has become quite popular, you can use that as well.

Indian Visa For Bulgarian Citizens

India, located in South Asia, is a highly sought-after tourist destination. The government has implemented the e-Visa program to increase the number of tourists visiting the country. Citizens of Bulgaria, as well as people from 169 other nations, are now eligible to request an e-Visa for entry into India. Starting from 2014, citizens of Bulgaria have had the opportunity to make use of the online visa application platform created by the government of India. The kind of e-Visa needed varies according to the reason for your trip. Whether you are going on a vacation, for work, or to see relatives, you can get an electronic travel visa. This visa permits two visits and a stay of up to 30 days, beginning on the day of arrival. The e-Business Visa can't be used for work purposes, but it allows people to conduct business in India. With this multiple-entry visa, you can stay in India for up to 365 days, with a maximum continuous stay of 180 days per trip. e-Medical Visa + Medical Attendant: This type of e-Visa is used when you need to receive medical treatments in India, including yoga and physical therapy. You can stay in India for up to 60 days and enter the country three times. The process of obtaining an Indian e-Visa is very simple and is entirely online, eliminating the need to visit a local Embassy or Consulate.

TYPES OF INDIAN E-VISA



India Tourist eVisa

India Business eVisa India Medical eVisa

Indian Visa Document requirements for Bulgarian Citizens



A valid passport with a minimum validity of 6 months after arrival and has two blank pages.

A complete Passport details scan.

Applicant recent photo.

A valid email address to receive the e-Visa in their Inbox. You can use multiple Payment methods such as credit/debit card or use a PayPal account.

Indian Visa Eligibility

The e-Visa has significantly streamlined the entry process for tourists, playing a crucial role in the Indian economy. The objective of the India e-Visa was to streamline the visa application procedure and appeal to a greater number of foreign visitors. Applicants from 169 nations can presently submit their applications for an e-Visa. Consequently, numerous tourists intending to travel to India will gain from the fast-tracked visa approval process. Before heading to India, it is essential to acquire an India e-Visa. A valid passport, an active email account, and a debit or credit card are required for payment. It is important to ensure that your passport is still valid before initiating the visa application process.

Documents Required for the Indian e-Visa



A Valid passport.

Passport-style photo of the applicant.

A valid Email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a Credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa.